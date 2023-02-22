Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear Stock Down 7.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MXL stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

