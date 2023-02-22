Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 29.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,811 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 636,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 414,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after buying an additional 61,137 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 33.3% in the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

MU opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

