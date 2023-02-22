Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.