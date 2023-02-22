Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.82.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $282.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.13.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

