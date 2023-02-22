Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,415 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $143.88 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.