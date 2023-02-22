Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q1 guidance to $0.06-0.10 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.06-$0.10 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

