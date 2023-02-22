PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Buckle by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. 33,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,610. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

