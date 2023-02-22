PDT Partners LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.29. 135,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,885. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

