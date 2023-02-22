PDT Partners LLC Sells 9,413 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $947,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2,300.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 22.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $662.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,149. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $710.00. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $636.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.50.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.