PDT Partners LLC Sells 35,293 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,293 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. 21,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,441. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

