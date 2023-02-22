PDT Partners LLC Sells 35,293 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,293 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. 21,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,441. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

