PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 192,918 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,064,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 142,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,777 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,025. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

