PDT Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,809 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Privia Health Group worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $382,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $3,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

PRVA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 65,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,771. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $482,325.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790,624 shares in the company, valued at $153,856,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $380,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,503.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $482,325.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790,624 shares in the company, valued at $153,856,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,842 shares of company stock worth $3,121,938 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

