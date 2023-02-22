PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $138.93. 12,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,171. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day moving average of $128.95.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

