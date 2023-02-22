PDT Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $375,601. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. 176,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

