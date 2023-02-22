PDT Partners LLC Buys 27,039 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Evolent Health makes up 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after buying an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 19.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,491,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,581,000 after buying an additional 246,542 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 40,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,418. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

