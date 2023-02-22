PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $41.84

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.84, but opened at $44.05. PBF Energy shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 297,559 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

