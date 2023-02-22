PaxMedica, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PXMD) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 22nd

PaxMedica’s (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 22nd. PaxMedica had issued 1,545,454 shares in its initial public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $8,113,634 based on an initial share price of $5.25. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PaxMedica Trading Down 1.9 %

PXMD opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. PaxMedica has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaxMedica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PaxMedica by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PaxMedica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

PaxMedica Company Profile

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

