Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.45

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.45 and traded as low as $19.02. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 4,600 shares.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

