Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.86

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.86 and traded as low as C$14.64. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 132,192 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,200. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

