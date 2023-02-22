Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.86

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.86 and traded as low as C$14.64. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 132,192 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$74,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$676,200. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

