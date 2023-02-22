PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and $2.05 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,375,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

