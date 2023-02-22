Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.42. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 14,600 shares changing hands.

Parks! America Stock Up 11.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks, and attractions through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

