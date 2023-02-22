Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,099,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading

