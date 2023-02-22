Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.97 to $4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion to $6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.97-$4.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.44.

PANW opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day moving average is $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.29, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 986 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

