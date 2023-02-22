Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.36.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -338.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

