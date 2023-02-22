Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.13. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 467,722 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

