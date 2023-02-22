Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.01 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $503,531.22 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,779.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00387893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00660007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00580084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00179962 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,014,134 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.