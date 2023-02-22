Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OEC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 292,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,965. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 138,509 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Articles

