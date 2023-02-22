Origin Materials (ORGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials Price Performance

Origin Materials stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $670.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.03. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

Insider Transactions at Origin Materials

In other news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $297,873.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,449. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

Origin Materials Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Origin Materials by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Origin Materials by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Origin Materials by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Origin Materials by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

