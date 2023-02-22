Origin Materials (ORGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Origin Materials Price Performance
Origin Materials stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $670.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.03. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.
Insider Transactions at Origin Materials
In other news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $297,873.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,449. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials
Origin Materials Company Profile
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.