Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 13,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Organto Foods Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$35.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

