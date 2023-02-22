Orbler (ORBR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.43 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $1.43 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.77 or 0.00023728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

