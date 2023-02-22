Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,840. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.