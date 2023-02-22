Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires 3,552 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 6.8 %

BHC opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

