Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Shares Down 0.9%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Optiva from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Optiva Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

About Optiva

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

