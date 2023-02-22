Oppenheimer Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.85 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

