ONEOK, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.37 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.7 %

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.