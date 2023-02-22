One Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,016 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.