One Capital Management LLC Sells 37,988 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,988 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $83.88.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.