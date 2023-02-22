One Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

