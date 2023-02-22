One Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

OEF stock opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

