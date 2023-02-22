One Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

