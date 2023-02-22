One Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $182.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.47. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

