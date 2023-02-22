Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.70. 262,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 219,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

