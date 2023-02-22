OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,344 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $65.53. 206,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,694. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

