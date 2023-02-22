OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,221 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF accounts for about 1.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $345,000.

NYSEARCA IMCB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.07. 3,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $68.96.

