OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. 315,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,141. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.