OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after buying an additional 3,918,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,252,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,332,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ESGU stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $88.35. 112,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,746. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

