OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,287,000 after purchasing an additional 331,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $37.34. 152,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.