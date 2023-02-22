OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 705.9% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 54.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $151.59. The stock had a trading volume of 800,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

