OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 606 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,355. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

